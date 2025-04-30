Woman shot, killed in Henderson Wednesday morning, police say
Henderson police investigated a shooting Wednesday morning that left a woman dead, authorities said.
According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Imperia Drive at about 9:59 a.m. in response to a shooting.
Officers arriving at the scene located a deceased female and a male with a handgun.
Authorities said that police attempted to communicate with the armed male for approximately 40 minutes.
“The male then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately transported to a local area hospital in critical condition,” the department said in a news release. “This was not an officer involved shooting.”
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.