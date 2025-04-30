81°F
Woman shot, killed in Henderson Wednesday morning, police say

A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 11:36 am
 

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left a woman dead, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Imperia Drive at about 9:59 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene located a deceased female and a male with a handgun.

Authorities said that police attempted to communicate with the armed male for approximately 40 minutes.

“The male then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately transported to a local area hospital in critical condition,” the department said in a news release. “This was not an officer involved shooting.”

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

