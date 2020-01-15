Woman shot, suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting

A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a business Wednesday morning before Las Vegas police chased a suspect on foot and took him into custody.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People wait as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby Avenue after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Spring Mountain Road near Rainbow Boulevard, Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard is closed while Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responds to an "open-field barricade with a shooting suspect on Rainbow Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Desert Inn roads on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police gather near an open-field barricade with a shooting suspect on Rainbow Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Desert Inn roads on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police respond to an "open-field barricade" with shooting suspect on Rainbow Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Desert Inn roads on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a business Wednesday morning before Las Vegas police chased a suspect and took him into custody following about 90 minutes of negotiations.

Capt. Nichole Splinter said police received a report at about 9:15 a.m. of a shooting at a bank. Police then responded to the Navy Federal Credit Union at 6975 Spring Mountain Road and began chasing the suspect, who fled north on foot.

“One officer fired several shots at the suspect who subsequently kept running and ultimately barricaded himself in a parking lot,” Splinter said.

Splinter told reporters she did not know whether the suspect was wounded. She said the female shooting victim was undergoing surgery as of about 12:20 p.m.

Police said SWAT officers came to a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road and spent about 90 minutes negotiating with the suspect before safely taking him into custody. During the negotiations, police described the situation as an “open-field barricade.”

Police taped off a large crime scene Wednesday morning around the credit union, and witnesses reported seeing a woman being wheeled out of the business on a stretcher.

“We are asking citizens to stay away from the area for safety reasons,” police said in a tweet at 9:47 a.m.

Rainbow was closed in both directions between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road before the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Spring Valley High School’s student newspaper tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that the school had been placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting. The school’s principal said the lockdown had been lifted by noon.

Steven Wilt and Dean Reese said they happened upon the scene Wednesday morning when they came to do banking at Navy Federal.

“As we were pulling in, we saw two people running — a male and a female — and the female was screaming, ‘Help! Help! Call 911,’” Reese told the Review-Journal at the scene.

He said the woman looked terrified.

After parking, Wilt headed to the credit union before a man yelled, “Stay out of the bank!” He said he and Reese then joined in the effort to keep people out of the business before police arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Carri Geer Thevenot at cgeer@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0361. Follow @CarriGeer on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit, Alexis Egeland and Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.