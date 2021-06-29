Woman shot to death after rushing to aid friend in domestic dispute

A woman was killed while trying to help a friend after a domestic dispute in Henderson on Monday night.

Officers responded to the call on the 90 block of Huntfield Drive around 7:30 p.m. and found a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face and two 21-year-old men with gunshot wounds to their torsos, police said in a news release.

All three victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. The woman died, and the two men were in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police said 39-year-old Andre Andrews got in a physical fight with his wife, 37, who called police. Andrews left the scene and his wife called her friends for help.

Andrews came home and shot his wife’s friend in the face, police said. Two of her other male friends then got into a physical fight with Andrews and both were shot while they tried to take the gun from him, the report said.

Andrews “sustained head injuries” during the fight and was taken to Sunrise as well. He’s still there as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When he is released, Andrews will be taken to the Henderson Detention Center, where he was booked in absentia on one count of domestic battery, one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

