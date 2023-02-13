Woman shot while holding infant, ex-husband arrested

A woman was shot while holding her 2-month-old baby, and the father of her other five children was arrested and booked on attempted murder charges.

Jose Pinedareyes (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman was shot four times while holding her infant daughter, police said, and the father of her other five children was arrested and booked on attempted murder charges.

Jose Pinedareyes, 38, was booked Wednesday on 21 charges, including attempted murder, child abuse and domestic battery in connection with the shooting.

The mother of Pinedareyes’ five children called police around 2 a.m. Wednesday to report her ex-husband had stolen a key, entered her home in the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive and shot her while she held her sixth child, a 2-month-old girl, according Metropolitan Police Department records.

“She believed Suspect shot three to four times,” detectives wrote in the report after interviewing the woman. “She started feeling a buzz in her ears and saw a lot of blood, and saw that (the baby) was covered in blood.”

The woman told police she and Pinedareyes’ five children, who are between the ages of 4 and 14, were in the home at the time. The oldest child came into the bedroom while Pinedareyes threatened their mother and said “how are you going to leave us without a mom?” according to the arrest report.

“Don’t think I won’t shoot you too,” the child told police their father said next.

The woman told police her ex-husband was jealous because she had a baby with another man after they divorced in 2020. The couple had been separated since 2018 and were co-parenting.

After she was shot, the woman gathered all six children into her car and drove to MountainView Hospital where medical staff said she would need to go to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for surgery on her left hand. She had been shot in the shoulder, leg, arm and thumb.

Detectives found multiple temporary restraining orders filed by the woman, in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The last restraining order expired in August 2021, according to the arrest report. Police said Pinedareyes had been arrested on charges of grand larceny and domestic battery before, but it was not immediately clear which court had been involved in the case.

“(The mother) explained to officers and detectives that she has been previously strangled by Suspect, but never reported it because she never showed visible injury,” detectives wrote in the report.

Pinedareyes is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

