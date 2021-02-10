58°F
Shootings

Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 6:52 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A woman was shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday evening in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 5:06 p.m. to the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North after a report of gunfire. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

“The female is believed to have been shot at while sitting in her vehicle while waiting in the intersection,” Boxler said.

The woman taken to University Medical Center trauma center. She was expected to survive, Boxler said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear as of Tuesday night. Further information was not immediately available.

Traffic on Lamb was closed near the intersection while officers investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

