Woman shot, wounded in domestic dispute in western Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boyfriend is suspected of shooting his girlfriend Friday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

He is in custody after the shooting about 1:45 a.m. at 9501 W. Sahara Ave., near Fort Apache Road, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. The woman is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

9501 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada