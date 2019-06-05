Woman stable after central Las Vegas shooting, suspect not in custody

A shooting has sent a woman to a hospital and resulted in a barricade situation as police try to apprehend the suspected shooter at a central Las Vegas residence early Wednesday.

Update: As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was not in custody and the victim was listed as being in stable condition at Valley Hospital, according to the Metroplitan Police Department.

Some evacuations were conducted around a residence in the 2000 block of Emerald Green Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett.

The SWAT unit was summoned to the scene about 3:30 a.m.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. when a victim arrived at Valley Hospital. Police said her injuries were not

Burnett said police believe the suspect may be in the residence, so officers were using precaution and treating the event as a barricade situation.

The reason for the dispute and shooting are being investigated.

