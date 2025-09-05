82°F
Shootings

Woman, vehicles sought after 28 rounds fired in Las Vegas shooting

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman and two vehicles invol ...
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman and two vehicles involved in a shooting Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in the area of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2025 - 10:35 am
 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman of interest and two vehicles involved in a shooting last month in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Gunfire was reported around 4 a.m. Aug. 24 in the area of Spruce Grove Street and Sonnet Court, near South Durango Drive and West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

When officers arrived, all parties involved had fled the area. No injuries were reported, but 28 spent shell casings were found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command Detectives at 702-828-2639 or SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

