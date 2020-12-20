Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino

Officers were notified by the Bullhead City Police Department of the victim at the hospital.

(Getty Images)

A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound at an Arizona hospital and her boyfriend is in police custody after a shooting Sunday morning at a Laughlin casino, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting was reported just after 7:20 a.m. at the Aquarius Casino, Las Vegas Police Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers were notified by the Bullhead City Police Department of the victim at the hospital.

The shooting occurred during a struggle inside a room at the casino. Her boyfriend, who was inside the room at the time, was taken into custody by officers without incident, Boxler said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.