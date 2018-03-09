Woman wounded in shooting in northwest Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley. Police are continuing to search for the shooter.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley.

Police said just before noon, a man ran into the 99 Cents Only Stores at 3141 N. Rancho Dr., near West Cheyenne Avenue, and asked an employee to call for help. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the store suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her stomach, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

She was transported to a local hospital with survivable injuries, police said.

The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex on the 5300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. Police said the woman and her boyfriend fled to the store.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said officers believed the suspected shooter was barricaded inside an apartment unit where the shooting happened, but Meltzer said officers did not find a suspect after an hourslong standoff.

As of 3:30 p.m., police did not have a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing, Meltzer said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.