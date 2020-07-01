Wounded Las Vegas police officer moving to spinal cord center

Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury, his family said.

An ambulance carrying a wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis is seen during a procession as it heads to an awaiting helicopter pad on the outskirts of McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Mikalonis is being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A procession of vehicles was escorting Mikalonis to an awaiting aircraft on the outskirts of McCarran International Airport just after 7 a.m. Mikalonis’ uncle, Frank Mikalonis, told the Review-Journal the family is not disclosing the name of the treatment facility but that it is a facility that specializes in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.

“We’ve been waiting for him to get stabilized medically,” Frank Mikalonis said. “He had a fever that was spiking, but he has since stabilized.”

Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest June 1 on the Las Vegas Strip. He is paralyzed from the neck down. Frank Mikalonis said late Tuesday that the expressions of community support through fundraisers and donations have been overwhelming. The fundraisers have raised a sizable amount of money for the family to attend to Shay’s medical needs. If the money is not needed, Frank Mikalonis said, it will be returned.

“The community support has continued and we are very thankful for it,” Frank Mikalonis said. “There is a long road ahead.”

A 20-year-old suspect, Edgar Samaniego, is facing attempted murder and other charges in the case.

