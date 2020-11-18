Shots fired during theft of tow truck in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said two men exchanged gunfire Tuesday night during the theft of a tow truck in northeast Las Vegas.

Lt. David Gordon said a man emerged from his home in the 2700 block of Morning Meadow Court, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Alto Avenue, when he observed a man sitting inside his father’s silver tow truck and another man in a white pickup nearby. The individual went back into his home and retrieved a handgun. He confronted the suspects, who immediately drove off.

Police said the man in the white truck then opened fire, prompting the resident of the home to fire his handgun as well. No one was injured.

The stolen tow truck was located in a neighborhood about four miles away. Police are investigating to try and identify the suspects.

