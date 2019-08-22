Slashing near downtown Las Vegas draws large police presence

A fight that left one person with a gash on the arm caused a large police presence midday Thursday just northeast of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

Las Vegas police respond to a fight that left one person with a gash on the arm on Bonanza Road, between H Street and North City Parkway, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12:35 p.m., a group of people were “about to fight,” when one of them was slashed on the forearm, said Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The injured person and the armed person were taken to University Medical Center.

Zambrano said no other details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear what charges, if any, the armed person will face.

