Some in Las Vegas among 122 arrested in 4-state sweep by ICE

Federal authorities said an arrest sweep this week targeting people who are in the country illegally and who have criminal records resulted in 122 arrests in Nevada, Utah, Idaho and Montana.



Some of the arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were made in Las Vegas, including the apprehension of a 19-year-old man from Mexico who has a conviction for attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14. Another 42-year-old man from Mexico who was arrested in Las Vegas had a conviction for manslaughter with a firearm and served 14 years in prison, ICE said in a press release.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on women, children and men in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly harming their victims,” said Bryan Wilcox, an ICE official in Salt Lake City. “By focusing our efforts on abusers, we can prevent future victimization from occurring.”

The agency said about 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges in the four states also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

