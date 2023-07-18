‘Someone’s shooting’: 911 calls capture panic in Caesars Palace hostage drama

Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matthew Mannix, 35, accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at a Caesars Palace hotel room for nearly five hours, speaks to his attorney David Roger during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Multiple people called 911 last week during a hostage situation reporting that there was an active shooter at Caesars Palace.

Matthew Mannix, 35, allegedly held his girlfriend hostage inside a hotel room for five hours on July 11 while throwing things out of a broken window 21 floors below before he was arrested.

According to a police, Mannix threatened to shoot law enforcement and cut the woman’s tongue out.

Hotel security was the first to call the Metropolitan Police Department around 9:15 a.m., saying a man had barricaded himself inside a room, claimed he was armed and threatened to shoot security if they entered. The security guard did not know if anyone else was inside.

Just before 11 a.m., two people called within a minute, saying they heard multiple shots and saw guests running.

“There’s a shooter, someone shooting,” a woman told dispatch.

Another man reported seeing things being thrown from the window and seeing hotel staff trying to clear the pool area. About two hours before Mannix’s arrest, a man in a tower across from the broken window claimed he had video of the people inside the barricaded room.

SWAT officers entered the room around 2:45 p.m. and safely rescued the woman and arrested Mannix.

Mannix had prior convictions out of Colorado, where he had an active fugitive warrant.

He remained in custody on $750,000 bail and is due in court on Aug. 14.

