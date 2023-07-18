110°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

‘Someone’s shooting’: 911 calls capture panic in Caesars Palace hostage drama

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ra ...
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matthew Mannix, 35, accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at a Caesars Palace hotel room fo ...
Matthew Mannix, 35, accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at a Caesars Palace hotel room for nearly five hours, speaks to his attorney David Roger during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Multiple people called 911 last week during a hostage situation reporting that there was an active shooter at Caesars Palace.

Matthew Mannix, 35, allegedly held his girlfriend hostage inside a hotel room for five hours on July 11 while throwing things out of a broken window 21 floors below before he was arrested.

According to a police, Mannix threatened to shoot law enforcement and cut the woman’s tongue out.

Hotel security was the first to call the Metropolitan Police Department around 9:15 a.m., saying a man had barricaded himself inside a room, claimed he was armed and threatened to shoot security if they entered. The security guard did not know if anyone else was inside.

Just before 11 a.m., two people called within a minute, saying they heard multiple shots and saw guests running.

“There’s a shooter, someone shooting,” a woman told dispatch.

Another man reported seeing things being thrown from the window and seeing hotel staff trying to clear the pool area. About two hours before Mannix’s arrest, a man in a tower across from the broken window claimed he had video of the people inside the barricaded room.

SWAT officers entered the room around 2:45 p.m. and safely rescued the woman and arrested Mannix.

Mannix had prior convictions out of Colorado, where he had an active fugitive warrant.

He remained in custody on $750,000 bail and is due in court on Aug. 14.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M prize
Poker pro from Atlanta wins WSOP Main Event, $12.1M prize
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
1st look inside 1 of the most anticipated new restaurants in Las Vegas
4
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
5
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rap musician Tupac Shakur is shown in this 1993 handout photo. A Los Angeles Times investigatio ...
Las Vegas police search home in Tupac killing
By / RJ

Las Vegas police served a search warrant at a Henderson home as part of an investigation into the killing of the popular rapper Tupac Shakur near the Strip in 1996, authorities said Tuesday.

More stories
Caesars Palace standoff suspect appears in court
Caesars Palace standoff suspect appears in court
‘It will end badly’: Man threatened violence at Caesars Palace
‘It will end badly’: Man threatened violence at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
Caesars Palace standoff suspect calls situation ‘huge misunderstanding’
Caesars Palace standoff suspect calls situation ‘huge misunderstanding’
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend had protective order against him, police say
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend had protective order against him, police say
Fight inside west Las Vegas town home leads to fatal shooting
Fight inside west Las Vegas town home leads to fatal shooting