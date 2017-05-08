Sources ID man killed Saturday by Las Vegas police

Steven Allen Price (Courtesy)

Bullet holes are seen Sunday on a truck on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bullet hole is seen Sunday in the front door of a truck on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bullet holes are seen Sunday on a truck on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bullet hole is seen Sunday in the front fender and door of a truck on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blood stains are seen on the front left tire of a truck on Shreve Avenue. The darkened area in the right corner is where police cleaned up after Saturday night's fatal shooting. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bullet hole, right, is seen Sunday outside Maria Armendariz's home on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bullet hole is seen Sunday in Maria Armendariz's home on Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shreve Avenue in Las Vegas (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The block of 5200 Shreve Ave. where a man armed with two axes was fatally shot by police during a confrontation on Saturday night, as seen on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police survey the scene during an officer-involved shooting in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue early Sunday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journa)

Multiple sources have identified Steven Allen Price, 62, as the ax-wielding man who was shot and killed Saturday by Las Vegas police.

Price, an Air Force veteran, was killed after police fired several rounds at him late Saturday night after a confrontation in front of his east Las Vegas Valley home.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not officially released Price’s name, but a case number for the man matches the case number for the body at the site of the officer-involved shooting.

Jennifer Leal lives across the street from the house at 5202 Shreve Ave. where officers responded and said she saw Price being shot in the street.

A man who identified himself only as the property’s landlord said Sunday that Price moved in last week and was supposed to be the only occupant of the home.

Police responded to the neighborhood near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards about 11 p.m. Saturday after a security guard called and said a man was attacking him with a shovel.

The man refused to comply with officer commands when they arrived at the scene, Kelly McMahill of the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday morning.

He then exited his house with a weapon in each hand, McMahill said. The weapons appeared to be a large pickax and smaller hand ax.

The man refused to comply when officers ordered him multiple times to drop the weapons, said McMahill, a captain with the department’s office of internal oversight and constitutional policing.

She said an officer fired a “less-lethal” shotgun, which fires bean bags, at the man. Another officer fired a handgun about the same time.

McMahill said it appeared the man was throwing the weapons at officers as he was being shot. Price was hit by rounds from the handgun and died at the scene.

The officers’ names have not been released.

Saturday’s incident was the fifth officer-involved shooting of the year for Metro.

Review-Journal writer Lawren Linehan contributed to this report. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.