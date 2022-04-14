78°F
Southwest Las Vegas officers discover stolen guns, drugs in traffic stop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
A car stop by police resulted in recovering four handguns, two rifles, two shotguns, 181 grams of oxycodone, 23 grams of meth, ammunition, three tactical vests with plates, brass knuckles, and a taser. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A car stop by police resulted in recovering four handguns, two rifles, two shotguns, 181 grams of oxycodone, 23 grams of meth, ammunition, three tactical vests with plates, brass knuckles, and a taser. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police officers from in southwest Las Vegas confiscated meth, oxycodone and stolen guns from three people, according to a post Thursday morning.

Officers from the Spring Valley Area Command stopped a car with three felons inside and discovered four handguns, two rifles, two shotguns, 181 grams of suspected oxycodone and 23 grams of suspect meth, according to a post from the department.

The state of Nevada prohibits convicted felons from possessing a firearm.

Metro said two of the guns were stolen. Ammunition, brass knuckles and a taser were also found.

“Officers stayed seven hours after shift to do search warrants, impounds, complete arrests and more,” the post read.

Details surrounding the traffic stop and the names of those arrested was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

