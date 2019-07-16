107°F
Southwest Las Vegas standoff ends with one person in custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 1:17 pm
 

A barricade situation Tuesday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has ended, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers began a stakeout about 7:15 a.m. on the 9700 block of Fox Estate Street, near West Silverado Ranch and South Decatur boulevards, police said. The call turned into a barricade situation, and SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.

The barricade ended with one person taken into custody, Metro said about 3:35 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

THE LATEST