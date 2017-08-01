Southwest Las Vegas standoff suspect faces deadly weapon charge

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man arrested in a southwest valley barricade situation faces a battery with a deadly weapon charge, Las Vegas police records show.

Metropolitan Police Department documents identify Roberto Escobar Lopez, 24, as a suspect in the barricade situation Monday afternoon at a vacant residence near Blue Diamond Road and Inspiration Drive. He was jailed Monday in Clark County Detention Center on the battery charge.

The situation was reported about 12:40 p.m. and lasted about four hours, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. It resulted from an incident earlier in the day in which a man struck a woman with what appeared to be a metal bar, police said. The man ran from that scene to the vacant home.

Streets in the area were shut down during the standoff, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

It did not appear the woman was hospitalized, Meltzer said.

