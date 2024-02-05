51°F
Crime

Sphere swatted: False call sends police to venue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 
An image of Sphere's Super Bowl week programming. (Sphere Entertainment)
An image of Sphere's Super Bowl week programming. (Sphere Entertainment)
MSG Sphere is seen in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere is seen in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An eyeballs graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sep ...
An eyeballs graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A flames with face graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Frid ...
A flames with face graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert o ...
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby show during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concer ...
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby show during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the Super Bowl week officially kicked off, Las Vegas police responded to a so-called swatting call at the Sphere on Monday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

“I know it is a swatting call,” said Officer Laura Villicana, adding the details of the incident were still being worked out by police.

Officers responded to the Sphere, in the 200 block of Sands Avenue, at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, Villicana said.

The term “swatting” refers to the practice of making a false call to police about an emergency situation, usually with the hope of bringing out the SWAT team.

Metro police found nothing suspicious at the Sphere, Villacana said.

In addition to officials announcing the start of a week of Super Bowl-related events ahead of Sunday’s big game at Allegiant Stadium, Sphere officials announced how much money the newly opened venue has been generating.

It was unclear if the swatting call had any connection to the Sphere earnings call, the Super Bowl, or anything else.

The Sphere will be displaying Super Bowl-related imagery on its outer surface this week.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said recently that from a security perspective, police are ready for the Super Bowl and everything it entails.

“We are prepared for the Super Bowl like we were prepared for any other major event,” McMahill said, highlighting the work done by police on New Year’s Eve and during November’s inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

