Sphere swatted: False call sends police to venue

The swatting call came amid the start of Super Bowl events in Las Vegas.

As the Super Bowl week officially kicked off, Las Vegas police responded to a so-called swatting call at the Sphere on Monday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

“I know it is a swatting call,” said Officer Laura Villicana, adding the details of the incident were still being worked out by police.

Officers responded to the Sphere, in the 200 block of Sands Avenue, at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, Villicana said.

The term “swatting” refers to the practice of making a false call to police about an emergency situation, usually with the hope of bringing out the SWAT team.

Metro police found nothing suspicious at the Sphere, Villacana said.

In addition to officials announcing the start of a week of Super Bowl-related events ahead of Sunday’s big game at Allegiant Stadium, Sphere officials announced how much money the newly opened venue has been generating.

It was unclear if the swatting call had any connection to the Sphere earnings call, the Super Bowl, or anything else.

The Sphere will be displaying Super Bowl-related imagery on its outer surface this week.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said recently that from a security perspective, police are ready for the Super Bowl and everything it entails.

“We are prepared for the Super Bowl like we were prepared for any other major event,” McMahill said, highlighting the work done by police on New Year’s Eve and during November’s inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

