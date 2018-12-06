1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing in south Las Vegas

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to a call center on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, to reports of two people who had been stabbed, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fight Wednesday outside a south Las Vegas Valley business near McCarran International Airport ended in the fatal stabbing of a man, police said.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to a call center on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, to reports of two people who had been stabbed, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Spencer said.

Detectives believe the stabbing stemmed from another fight about two days ago between a man in his 20s and a female cousin of the man who was fatally stabbed, Spencer said. The man in his 20s physically threatened the woman, who asked her cousin to come to the call center where she worked on Wednesday, in case the man who threatened her appeared.

The cousin and his girlfriend came to the business Wednesday, and the other man showed up, Spencer said.

“When she left the business after work today, she was confronted by the person who had threatened her,” he said. “That person then got into an altercation with the cousin, who had came to walk her to the car.”

The two men fought, and one was fatally stabbed. The cousin’s girlfriend was stabbed when she attempted to break up the fight, Spencer said.

About 30 minutes after the fight, the suspect walked into a Henderson hospital with “superficial” stab wounds to his hands, Spencer said. Police arrested the suspect at the hospital, and he was being interviewed by officers Wednesday night.

“It’s still a dynamic incident where we’re still trying to piece everything together, but all parties do appear to have some prior involvement,” Spencer said.

The relationship between the woman and the man who threatened her was unclear Wednesday night, Spencer said. It was also unclear if the two victims were armed.

Police were interviewing the woman who was threatened along with other witnesses Wednesday night.

“At this point there does not appear to be anything that was self-defense,” Spencer said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

