Stabbings

1 dead after series of stabbings in Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 11:26 am
 
Updated April 19, 2017 - 1:02 pm

One person died as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating three stabbings Wednesday morning that could be related.

The first incident happened about 9:30 a.m. at a convenience store on the 4300 block of Stewart Avenue, police said.

The second stabbing happened about 10:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard. There was one victim at this location, according to Metro officer Michael Rodriguez.

The third stabbing involved a single male victim being sprayed with a substance prior to being stabbed, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. This incident happened about 10:50 a.m. at 551 N. Lamb Blvd., just one mile from the second incident, Rodriguez said.

At least two victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Police believe a Hispanic man in his 30s committed all three stabbings. He is described as wearing a black hat and gray shirt and was seen driving away in a tan Toyota minivan. He is not in custody.

People should avoid these areas. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

Circular
