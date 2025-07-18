1 hospitalized after stabbing in south central Las Vegas Valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occured late Friday morning near the intersection of East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues.

Police were called to the area around 10:40 a.m. for reports of an altercation between two individuals. One person was stabbed and transported to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made. Metro are asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation is ongoing.

