Stabbings

1 hospitalized after stabbing in south central Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 2:56 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred late Friday morning near the intersection of East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues, according to a press release.

Police were called to the area around 10:40 a.m. for reports of an altercation between two individuals. One person was stabbed and transported to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made. Metro are asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation is ongoing.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

