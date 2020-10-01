79°F
Stabbings

1 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

September 30, 2020 - 9:37 pm
 

One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Bellagio, after an argument inside a bus led to a stabbing, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The person with the knife ran away from the scene, but police detained the person minutes later.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center trauma center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

