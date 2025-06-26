2 critically injured after stabbing in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating after two people were critically injured in a stabbing Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the incident occurred at 7:38 a.m. in the 7300 block of West Centennial Parkway.
Authorities said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
According to police, both the victim and the suspect were transported to UMC with apparent stab wounds. Both are listed in critical condition, the department said.
The incident remains under investigation.