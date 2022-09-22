2 critically injured in southeast Las Vegas stabbing

The victims were found around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road with multiple stab wounds.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road where the victims were found with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, police said.

No further information was available.

