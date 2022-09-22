82°F
2 critically injured in southeast Las Vegas stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 7:41 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road where the victims were found with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, police said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

