Stabbings

2 cut when fight spills over into convenience store

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2017 - 4:37 am
 
Updated June 28, 2017 - 4:40 am

Two people were cut Tuesday night inside a central valley convenience store.

Las Vegas police said about 11:05 p.m. a fight near Atlantic and Fremont streets spilled into a nearby 7-Eleven at 2877 E. Charleston Blvd. Metro Lt. David Gordon didn’t confirm their ages but said all people involved were female.

One of the assailants argued with a person outside before chasing her into the 7-Eleven.

The attacker slashed her several times with a box cutter, Gordon said. A second attacker punched and kicked her.

Two people attacked a third person inside, Lt. David Gordon said.

A customer inside was cut while trying to break up the fight.

Both cutting victims were hospitalized and expected to survive.

Gordon said the cutter was in custody.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

