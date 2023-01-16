2 indicted in fatal parking lot stabbing

Christopher Freitas, 32, James Deyro, 41, were indicted last month on charges of murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of Antiwan Bradley.

Two men have been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing in a northwest Las Vegas casino parking lot, according to court documents.

Christopher Freitas, 32, James Deyro, 41, were indicted last month on charges of murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of Antiwan Bradley.

Bradley, 35, ran through the parking lot of Jackpot Joanie’s, 714 North Rainbow Blvd., on Oct. 16 screaming to his fiancée, “Chris stabbed me,” according to grand jury transcripts.

Christina Calavano told the grand jury that she was on the other side of the parking lot and ran to Bradley after he was stabbed.

She testified that her partner of four years told her that he could not breath while she wrapped a sweater around him and applied pressure to his chest.

“It felt like forever that the ambulance wasn’t coming,” Calavano said. “I wanted to know where the ambulance was so I ran out to the street, and when I saw the sirens I waved my arms, and I ran back to him, and he just he told me he loved me and kept on trying to close his eyes.”

The couple had lived amicably with several other people, including Freitas and Deyro for a few months, Calavano said. When they were all evicted from the west Las Vegas house, Freitas told others that Bradley had stolen some of his property.

Calavano said they suspected Freitas broke into their new home and robbed them, but further details on the robbery were not discussed in the grand jury hearing.

Detectives found video of Freitas, Deyro, Bradley and another woman entering the casino on Oct. 16, and video of Freitas and Deyro chasing Bradley through the parking lot with knives.

“The two males, being Christopher Freitas and James Deyro that we’ve identified through the investigation, were actively chasing the victim during the incident,” a detective told the grand jury.

The woman who was with Freitas and Deyro was not arrested.

Freitas and Deyro both told police they acted in self defense, the detective said. Freitas said Bradley had a knife and a gun, but investigators did not find evidence of either weapon.

Police said they found two knives were found in Freitas’ car.

The men are scheduled for trial next month.

