2 injured in stabbing near Las Vegas resort, police say
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing near a resort in Las Vegas.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Tropicana Avenue. While police wouldn’t directly confirm the location, The Orleans Hotel & Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue.
Police said that officers responded to a fight call resulting in a stabbing.
“Four subjects were injured in the event,” Lt. Ken Viano said in a text message. “Two of those subjects were injured after being stabbed.”
Arriving officers detained a possible suspect, police said.
The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
No further information was immediately available.