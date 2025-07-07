87°F
Stabbings

2 injured in stabbing near Las Vegas resort, police say

The exterior of The Orleans hotel-casino at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
The exterior of The Orleans hotel-casino at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 6:49 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing near a resort in Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Tropicana Avenue. While police wouldn’t directly confirm the location, The Orleans Hotel & Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue.

Police said that officers responded to a fight call resulting in a stabbing.

“Four subjects were injured in the event,” Lt. Ken Viano said in a text message. “Two of those subjects were injured after being stabbed.”

Arriving officers detained a possible suspect, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

