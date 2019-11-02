2 men injured in Summerlin stabbing

Two men stabbed each other Saturday morning in Summerlin during a domestic incident, police said. Both were transported to University Medical Center.

Two men were transported Saturday morning to University Medical Center after they stabbed each other in Summerlin.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 8:49 a.m. to Madera Apartments on South Town Center Drive. The incident appeared to be “domestic related,” and the men got into a fight and stabbed each other, Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Stuart didn’t have information about the nature of their injuries, but said they were both transported to UMC. One is in critical condition and one is in good condition, as of 11:30 a.m.

Both men were sedated by medical personnel and there weren’t any witnesses to the incident, so further information isn’t available, Stuart said.

