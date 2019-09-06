2 men sought in central Las Vegas shooting early Friday
Detectives are searching for two men after a shooting in central Las Vegas early Friday.
Patrol officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Casey Drive near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, said Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metro Police Department.
The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The shooters fled before officers arrived, Larsen said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.