2 men sought in central Las Vegas shooting early Friday

Detectives are searching for two men after a shooting in central Las Vegas early Friday.

Patrol officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Casey Drive near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road, said Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metro Police Department.

The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The shooters fled before officers arrived, Larsen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

