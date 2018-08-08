2 people wounded in central Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stabbed two people Tuesday night in a central valley parking lot.

The stabbing was called in just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Terrible’s gas station and Popeye’s Chicken at 4910 S. Maryland Parkway, near Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Two men were hospitalized but are expected to survive, Gordon said. It’s still unclear what led to the stabbing.

Police are still searching for the man who stabbed them, Gordon said.

4910 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, Nevada