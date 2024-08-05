105°F
25-year-old arrested in shooting, stabbing at Summerlin casino

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. (Andrew Rothbart)
August 5, 2024 - 6:34 am
 
Updated August 5, 2024 - 10:25 am

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and stabbing over the weekend at a Summerlin casino.

The incident, which occurred about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Red Rock Resort, sent two stabbing victims and one shooting victim to the hospital, police said previously. Two of the individuals were in critical condition.

According to jail records, Shayne Sussman, 25, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the incident.

Sussman faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to Justice Court records.

Andrew Rothbart, a local resident who was at Red Rock Resort on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, told the Review-Journal that many of the people he spoke with, particularly employees, were traumatized by the incident.

“Everybody got underneath the tables,” Rothbart said.

In an internal statement circulated to employees, a Red Rock Resort executive said “we recognize that such a traumatic incident may create concerns of well being and some of our team members may need support in processing the event.”

The company shared in the statement that it would be offering counseling services to people who might need them.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that one person had died in the attack.

