55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Stabbings

2nd man arrested in connection to northwest Las Vegas fatal stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of a man in northwest Las Vegas last month.

James Deyro, 41, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder, according to court and booking records.

Deyro’s co-defendant is Christopher Freitas, 32, who was arrested on Nov. 4, in connection with the Oct. 16 fatal stabbing of 35-year-0ld Las Vegas man Antiwan Bradley.

The stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Rainbow Boulevard. Police said Bradley was in a verbal altercation with another man in the 700 block of Rainbow when he was stabbed.

Bradley died at University Medical Center from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Freitas and Deyro remain in custody without bail. Both are due in court on Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
2
UNLV law school grad among 5 family members found dead in Phoenix
UNLV law school grad among 5 family members found dead in Phoenix
3
Elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges
Elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges
4
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
5
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST