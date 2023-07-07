3 arrested in MGM Grand stabbing

Three Californians were accused of conspiring to commit murder after a hotel guest was found stabbed at the MGM Grand.

Faith Bennett, from left, Monica Juarez and Nicholas Laws (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three Californians were accused of conspiring to commit murder after a hotel guest was found stabbed at the MGM Grand.

Nicholas Laws, 29, Faith Bennett, 19, and Monica Juarez, 27, were arrested Monday outside a Las Vegas apartment, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man in his 50s who was stabbed told police he met Bennett early that morning in the casino at 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South and agreed to pay her $300 for sex, according to the arrest report.

They went to a room on the seventh floor, but when he touched her, the man said she got angry and said they had not agreed that he could touch her.

Laws then entered the room, the report stated. The victim told police that he did not remember if Laws or Bennett stabbed him before he ran to the elevator and pressed several buttons.

Police found the man on the fifth floor with stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

Video from the hotel showed the man and Bennett walking to the room at 6:20 a.m., and the man ran out around 7 a.m., detectives wrote. Seven minutes later, video showed Juarez step out of an elevator and walk past the bleeding man on her way to the room.

At 7:15 a.m., Bennett, Juarez and Laws ran out of the room with all their bags and caught a taxi downstairs. Police said the room was registered to Juarez, and she and Laws conspired to help Bennett commit a crime and run from police at the scene.

The trio was arrested around 3 p.m., and all three refused to speak with officers. Court records indicate they are being held on bail and scheduled to appear in court in November.

Bennett was booked on charges of attempted murder, battery and conspiracy to commit murder and battery. Laws was booked on charges of attempted murder, battery, conspiracy to commit battery and harboring a felony offender. Juarez was booked on charges of attempted murder, battery, conspiracy to commit murder and battery and harboring a felony offender.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.