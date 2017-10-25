3 injured in stabbing in east Las Vegas home

A man was in custody after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and two sons who tried to defend her Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating after three family members suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when they were stabbed in a home in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A mother and her two teenage sons were hospitalized Wednesday after they were stabbed in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports about 6:20 a.m. of man with a knife inside a home on the 5900 block of Clover Canyon Lane, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Police made an emergency entry into the home as the man was stabbing his girlfriend and arrested him, Gordon said.

The woman’s two teenage sons also were stabbed while trying to defend their mother, Gordon said.

The three victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and were expected to survive, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

5953 E. Clover Canyon Lane, las vegas, nv