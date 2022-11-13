58°F
Stabbings

3 men stabbed at North Las Vegas park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three men were hospitalized after being stabbed at a North Las Vegas park Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:10 p.m., police responded to the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, and found three men suffering from apparent stab wounds. All three were taken to University Medical Center, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police could not provide the victims’ extent of injuries. No one has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The public has been asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information can call 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

