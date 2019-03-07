3 young children unhurt in stabbing incident in south Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A woman was taken into custody after it was alleged she stabbed her husband during an argument that started late Wednesday night in the southern valley.

Las Vegas police responded to a call of a domestic dispute around 11:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Gordon said the man and woman got into an argument inside an apartment in the 2800 block of West Ford Avenue with three young children inside.

Gordon said the woman grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to cut her husband’s clothes. The argument escalated when the man tried to usher the children, ages 3 to 7, out of a bedroom. The woman started swinging the scissors at the man and stabbed him in the wrist and hand area.

He suffered a minor laceration and puncture wound. None of the children were injured and it is uncertain where they were taken after the incident.

