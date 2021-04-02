Argument leads to stabbing in central valley; 1 critically wounded

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed during a confrontation on a central Las Vegas street early Friday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument between two individuals was reported at 3:44 a.m. on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal. During that confrontation, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition later Friday morning. Roybal said the person believed to have stabbed the man was located at the scene, but police did not immediately say whether the individual was arrested.

It also was not clear what the two were arguing about.

