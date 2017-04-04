Argument leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

A man was stabbed in the leg near downtown Tuesday morning.

The man in his 30s got into “some sort of argument” with another man, thought to be about 40 years old, at 1808 Fremont St., about 1:55 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. At some point the older man stabbed the younger man in the leg.

The younger man was taken to a local hospital. He was expected to survive.

The assailant was not in custody as of early Tuesday, Gordon said.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1808 Fremont Street Las Veags, Nevada