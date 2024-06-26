‘Astonishingly unprovoked’: Police say man jailed in downtown bus stabbings

The suspect is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, according to jail and court records.

A man is in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing multiple people on buses in Las Vegas last week.

Devinski Tunggadewa, 26, of Las Vegas, was arrested on June 20 at 9:50 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released this week.

The stabbings occurred between about 8:55 and 9:40 p.m. that evening, the report said.

It was unclear in the report how many people were stabbed. Two people said they were stabbed and another said he was struck with a knife. The stabbings occurred on buses near 1o1 E. Bonneville Ave. and the intersection of Fremont Street and 10th Street, the report said.

At about 8:56 p.m., he stabbed a man on a bus about 25 times, the report said. He stabbed another bus passenger at 9:40 p.m., according to police, then stabbed a third passenger who tried to stop him.

The report said Tunggadewa also hit an employee at Circa in the head after she told him he wasn’t dressed up enough to enter a cocktail bar there. She told police he seemed intoxicated and had blood on his hands. The officer who interviewed her noticed she had an injury at the back of her head that looked like it was from a cut or slash.

Bus passengers told police that Tunggadewa had been talking to himself, cursing and spitting, according to police.

Tunggadewa was arrested at the southwest corner of Fremont Street and Sixth Street. Police said an officer found a foldable utility knife in the left pocket of his shorts.

One of the men who was stabbed told police he fell to the ground and felt numb. He said he told his wife he loved her because he thought he would die on the bus.

“All these attacks were completely and astonishingly unprovoked,” police said. “Tunggadewa appears on video to be intentionally seeking out altercations with strangers in order to carry out these attacks.”

