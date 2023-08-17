‘Beef over money’: Man stabbed man over 30 times in downtown lot, police say

Dylan Ihmels (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Sunday evening after stabbing a man “30 to 40 times” in a downtown Las Vegas parking lot, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

A witness told police that she watched a man, later identified by police as 25-year-old Dylan Ihmels, get into an argument with her friend as they were returning to their car parked near Main Street Station.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, where both Ihmels and the man fought each other to the ground. Ihmels pulled out a small knife and stabbed the man multiple times, the witness said.

Ihmels later told a police officer that the reason why the fight had occurred was “beef over money.”

Both Ihmels and the man stabbed were taken to University Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The man had stab wounds in both of his arms and about six large stab wounds in his abdomen that required officers to apply a chest seal and two tourniquets for each arm, police said.

Ihmels was charged with attempted murder. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.