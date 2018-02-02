Body found east of Las Vegas with apparent stab wounds

The body was found about 3:50 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A Nevada Wildlife Department game warden found a body Thursday afternoon in a desert area east of Las Vegas, police said.

The body was found about 3:50 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. He said the body appeared to have stab wounds.

Police opened a homicide investigation, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Metro is working with the Bureau of Land Management in the investigation, she said.

A call to a bureau spokesman was not returned Thursday night.

No further information was immediately available.

