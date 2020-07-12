Body with stab wounds found in drainage tunnel near Arts District

Authorities reported finding a man’s body with apparent stab wounds in a drainage tunnel Saturday morning near the Arts District.

Authorities reported finding a man’s body with apparent stab wounds in a drainage tunnel Saturday morning near the Arts District.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department:

Police received reports about 8:57 a.m. of a deceased man in a tunnel under Industrial Road and Western Avenue. When police arrived, the man was unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identification and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

