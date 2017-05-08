Brothers argue at Mandalay Bay, one is stabbed in abdomen

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

One brother stabbed another during an argument just after midnight near Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas police said.

The older brother stabbed his younger brother in the abdomen at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said they both work at Hussong’s Cantina Las Vegas inside the Shoppes. Police think the argument started inside the restaurant but the stabbing happened about 12:15 a.m. somewhere else inside the Shoppes.

The older brother drove his younger brother to a hospital, Gordon said. There the older brother was taken into custody.

The stabbed brother is expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.