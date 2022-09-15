Coroner identifies mother found dead at home with baby

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022 (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who was stabbed to death in her home with her infant daughter nearby on Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Makayla Adams, 20, died from stab wounds to her midsection in her home, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said that Adams was found with her daughter who was less than a year old. The baby was reportedly unharmed.

San Diego Police arrested Michael Ricks, 24, on suspicion of the murder and reportedly would extradite him to Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to a statement from Las Vegas Police.

Ricks is Adams’ ex-boyfriend, and the two got into a fight on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said that they were called around 6:45 p.m. that day after family members returned home and found Adams.

Adams’ neighbors said Thursday they were shocked by her death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Jasmine Jackson, who lives in the Marble Manor neighborhood and has a child of her own, said she was saddened by her neighbor’s passing, even though she didn’t know Adams or her family very well.

“I’m hurt, it’s sad,” said Jackson.

Jackson said that when the neighborhood heard the news of Adams’ death, many of them bought candles to show their support in a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night.

Police asked anybody with any information about the killing to call the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.