Coroner IDs man fatally stabbed in Las Vegas quarrel
A man who Las Vegas police allege was fatally stabbed by a roommate early Saturday in a central valley apartment has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Kyle Hughes, 54.
The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 3:50 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.
Police allege Christian Bryant, 39, killed Hughes during a quarrel.
Bryant left the apartment after the killing but later was arrested, police said.
Records show Bryant was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder count and remained there Monday without the possibility of bail.
Additional details have not been released.
