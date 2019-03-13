Couple argue in downtown Las Vegas, good Samaritan stabbed

(Google)

One man was stabbed while trying to intervene during an argument between a man and woman who were on a date early Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Vanguard Lounge in the 500 block of Fremont Street.

A man and woman were on a date when they began arguing, according to Lt. David Gordon.

A second man attempted to intervene when the man began swinging a pocket knife, stabbing the victim’s hand, resulting in a superficial cut, Gordon said.

Officers located the suspect nearby, recovered the pocket knife and took him into custody, Gordon said.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene and did not go to the hospital.

