East Las Vegas neighbors help stabbing victim, ID suspect

One person was hospitalized and another is in custody after a resident found a man bleeding and crying for help in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

At 5:40 a.m., a resident on the 100 block of Surf Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane, called for medical help for the injured man.

When officers arrived at the scene, several people pointed out a possible suspect. That person was detained by police.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized and was undergoing treatment about 6:30 a.m.

100 block of surf lane, las vegas, nv