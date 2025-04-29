East Las Vegas stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Suspect arrested in New Mexico after fatal North Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing near Boulevard Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the 1400 block of Pawnee Drive, near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, around 12:19 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in “stable condition,” police said.

One person has been detained.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.